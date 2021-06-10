Officials ID man killed in shootout with Nebraska police

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed earlier this week in a shootout with police in western Nebraska following an hours-long standoff at a Scottsbluff home.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Thursday in a news release that 47-year-old Daniel Ojeda was fatally wounded in the shootout.

The Attorney General’s Office will conduct the grand jury investigation into Ojeda’s death.

Scottsbluff police have said officers were called to the home around noon Monday for reports of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself or others and that the officers were held at bay outside the home for nearly six hours.

Police say when a team of officers entered the home, Ojeda fired at them and they returned fire, killing him.