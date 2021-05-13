Officials ID 19-year-old Nebraska man killed in head-on crash

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Investigators have identified a 19-year-old man who was one of two people killed in a fiery head-on crash southwest of Omaha over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Landen Montanio, of Yutan, died along with 58-year-old Charles Miller, also of Yutan.

Investigators say Miller was driving a van Saturday afternoon that was eastbound on West Center Road when he tried to pass another vehicle and hit Montanio’s westbound truck.

Officials say one of the vehicles then caught fire. Two passengers in the truck were injured and taken to an Omaha hospital.