OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week, investigators said.

The car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home, the Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday.

Their bodies were found the evening of Aug. 31 in a home in Omaha’s Millard community. A fourth person, a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators believe the car was accidentally left running in the home’s garage.