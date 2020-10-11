Officials: 3 more Nebraska correctional staff get COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency says in a news release Saturday that two are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and one is employed at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

All three staff members are self-isolating at home.

The latest cases bring to 170 the number of correctional department employees who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The department said 126 of them have recovered.

