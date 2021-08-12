Officials: 2 men found dead in Nebraska home likely overdosed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say two men found dead in a home in north-central Omaha appear to have died of drug overdoses.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Ronnell Grixby, 32, of Omaha, and Roderick Roberson, 44, of Searcy, Arkansas, were found dead around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday in a house near 60th and Fort streets.

Police said there were indications the men had been using drugs. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said autopsies were being performed, but officials believe the evidence points to drug overdose.

A man who lives at the house told police he found Roberson, his cousin, and Grixby unresponsive in the basement after he returned from an overnight trip to a casino.