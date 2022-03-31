MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska say two people died Thursday when a semitrailer they were in crashed along Interstate 80.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened when a westbound semi left the road and crashed near Milford.

Two occupants in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released.

Investigators believe wet road conditions likely contributed to the crash.