NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — UPDATE (11:45 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022): Authorities identified the two killed in a small airplane crash in central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol stated the two are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, and Zachary Clausen, 22, both of Lincoln.

The families of Helmerichs and Clausen confirmed the two were traveling together and that Helmerichs was the pilot.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and will provide final positive identification.

— — —

A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte and the village of Maxwell, killing the two people aboard, television station KNOP reported. Flight records show the plane had left the airport at Lincoln earlier in the morning and crashed as it approached the North Platte airport to land. The crash also caused a small grass fire.

An NTSB investigator was expected to go to the site of crash on Thursday. Officials have not released the names of the two people killed and have not said what may have caused the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol is helping with the investigation into the crash.