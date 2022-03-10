BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County officials say one worker was killed and another seriously injured when an attempt to cut down a tree at a construction site northwest of Omaha went wrong.

Deputies and firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to the scene just south of the Omaha suburb of Bennington.

Investigators say a cutting crew was working to cut down a large tree that fell the opposite way of what was expected.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the tree fell directly onto Mathew Thompson, of Yutan, killing him.

Another worker, Cooper Lippincott, of Blair, was taken to an Omaha hospital with serious leg injuries.