Nebraska officers fatally shot a man who fired a gun from porch

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man who repeatedly fired a gun during a standoff with law enforcement was shot and killed by officers.

The man who was shot was identified Monday as 34-year-old Deven Telford. Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening at a home in southeastern Omaha.

Witnesses told police Telford was drinking heavily and making suicidal statements before officers were called.

Police say after officers tried to negotiate with Telford, he walked out onto a porch and fired several shots.

Police say he ignored repeated orders to drop his gun and fired another shot.

Five officers fired, hitting Telford, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.