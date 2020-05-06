Off-duty NSP trooper apprehends hit and run suspect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An off-duty Nebraska State Trooper (NSP) was able to apprehend the suspect of a hit and run crash in Lincoln on Monday morning.

According to the NSP, at around 10:55 a.m. Monday, a trooper, who was off-duty at the time and not in uniform, saw a vehicle hit another vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station at 27th Street and Porter Ridge Road in Lincoln.

The trooper tried to get the driver’s attention by honking, but the vehicle left the scene.

According to the trooper, he then called NSP dispatch about the situation and followed the vehicle from a safe distance in his personal vehicle until it stopped near 28th Street and Brummel Street.

The passenger confronted the trooper, who then clearly identified himself as a State Trooper and showed his badge.

After the trooper identified himself, he advised the driver, later identified as Korey Fillmore, 27, of Lincoln, to remain inside the vehicle until on-duty officers arrived.

NSP said Fillmore got out of his vehicle, walked toward the trooper, and threw a punch at the trooper, hitting him in the head.

The trooper was able to avoid a second punch and quickly gain control of the suspect by taking him to the ground.

The trooper remained in control of the suspect until officers from the Lincoln Police Department arrived on scene and placed Fillmore under arrest.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical treatment.

Fillmore was charged with assault on an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence.