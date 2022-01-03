OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people killed in crashes along Nebraska roads declined last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 220 people had died in crashes on the state’s roads in 2021 as of Friday morning.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office said that number is 5% lower than the 232 deaths reported in 2020.

The head of that office, Bill Kovarik, said he hopes to continue reducing the number of traffic deaths by encouraging seat belt use and discouraging distracted driving.

Omaha Police Lt. John Wells said he hopes state lawmakers will make distracted driving a primary offense this year so officers can pull people over if they see them looking down at their phones.