Possible new COVID-19 hot spot in Nebraska as deaths, cases jump

A nurse at a drive-thru location in Omaha, Neb., holds a swab as she prepares to administer a test for the coronavirus, Monday, May 4, 2020. Nebraska is ramping up testing for the virus as part of the TestNebraska initiative.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continued to see deaths from and confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rise this week, with 10 new deaths and 357 new cases reported on Wednesday.

The state’s online virus tracking site says total deaths in Nebraska since the outbreak began stood Thursday at 163, while total confirmed cases reached nearly 13,000.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that a nursing home in central Nebraska has emerged as a hot spot for the virus.

Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, just east of Grand Island, has seen 13 of its 64 residents die of the virus, while 33 have tested positive.

Another 24 employees at the home also have been infected by the virus.