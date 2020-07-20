NSP wraps up Operations Safe Driver Week, results in more than 20 arrests, dozens of citations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have completed Operation Safe Driver Week that resulted in dozens of citations for excessive speeding and more than 20 arrests for impaired driving.

Operation Safe Driver Week is an annual campaign, coordinated by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

Law enforcement agencies throughout North America participate in the annual operation to raise awareness and focus enforcement efforts on issues that are related to commercial motor vehicles and traffic around those vehicles.

This year, the CVSA identified excessive speeding as an issue of concern throughout the country.

During the campaign, that ran from July 12 through July 18, NSP troopers participated in a Trooper in a Truck event and performed high-visibility patrols all through Nebraska.

NSP said last week its troopers issued 624 citations for speeding, arrested 21 people for driving under the influence, and performed 295 motorist assists throughout the week.

“The dramatic reduction in traffic due to COVID-19 response has led to fewer fatalities than recent years on Nebraska roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “But as traffic volume increases, motorists needs to practice safe driving to keep the trend moving in the right direction and keep Nebraska roads safe.”

NSP also partnered with four other state law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri this weekend to raise awareness of the dangers of excessive speeding.

The state patrol mentions that in the four months since the state’s first Directed Health Measures (DHMs) were issued, troopers have cited 425 drivers for speeding at or above 100 mph.

Officials add that figure is 200 above the average of 225 similar citations issued during the same time frame from 2015-2019.

