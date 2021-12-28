LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers are staying on high alert throughout the end of the year to stop impaired drivers.

From December 17 to January 1, the NSP runs the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during the holiday season to keep drunk and high drivers off the roadways.

“Holiday celebrations are always a fun way to close out the year,” said Superintendent of NSP Colonel John Bolduc, “So, if you’re attending a New Year’s party or other event this week, make a plan ahead of time to have a sober ride home.”

According to a press release from the NSP, since December 17, troopers were able to stop 37 impaired drivers.

“As we all look ahead to 2022, let’s close out 2021 in a safe manner on the roads,” said Colonel

Bolduc. “Always have a sober driver, watch your speed, avoid distractions, and always wear a

seat belt.”

Nebraskans are encouraged to find a designated driver, call a cab or rideshare vehicle, or safe ride program if they plan on going somewhere to celebrate.