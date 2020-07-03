NSP troopers will be watching for impaired drivers over Independence Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Over the Independence Day weekend, Nebraska State Troopers will be working overtime to keep Nebraska’s roads safe.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will join agencies throughout the state to focus on drunk driving enforcement this weekend.

“Like many aspects of daily life lately, Independence Day celebrations may happen in different ways this year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “However you plan to celebrate American independence, all people should include a sober driver in those plans.”

NSP’s Independence Day impaired driving enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a $17,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transporation – Highway Safety Office.

The enforcement effort runs from Friday to Sunday and will include high-visibility patrols and collaboration with local law enforcement agencies.

Officials said alcohol-related crashes have been on the decline in Nebraska in recent years.

According to the NSP, alcohol was a factor in 21% of roadways fatalities in the state in 2019, which was the lowest percentage in the past decade.

“Several factors have played into the positive trend regarding drunk driving in Nebraska,” said Colonel Bolduc. “From active enforcement efforts, to engaging awareness and safety programs, to the increase in ride-share options, all of us have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. Let’s keep the trend moving in the right direction.”

