NSP: Troopers responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stated they responded to dozens of snow-related incidents from Sunday to Monday.

Nebraska and Iowa experienced the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, and NSP Troopers claimed they responded to more than 170 snow-related incidents on Nebraska roads.

“The last couple days have provided a reminder of how quickly driving conditions can change with freezing rain or snow. As the weather improves this week, we encourage all drivers to remember this snow event and keep their winter driving skills ready for the upcoming season,” said NSP Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc.

From Sunday to Monday, officials said they responded to 45 property damage or personal injury crashes as well as assisted 125 motorists after a slide-off, disabled vehicle, or other travel issue. Troopers also extended their help to outside agencies.

“Our partners at NDOT were prepared for this storm and worked quickly as the snow fell. Throughout the upcoming winter season, we know that NDOT teams and our troopers will remain ready to help during any winter weather event,” said Colonel Bolduc.

To reach the NSP Highway Helpline, call *55. Drivers can also download the Nebraska 511 app or visit this website.

