NSP troopers pull teen from train tracks following pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska state troopers pulled an 18-year-old off railroad tracks as a train was approaching after a Thursday night car chase.

According to authorities, a trooper spotted a car driving at 113 mph in Lincoln around 8 p.m. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove off.

The trooper tried to follow the vehicle but stopped the pursuit because the vehicle entered local roads in Lincoln at high speeds. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old man from Omaha.

Later in the evening, another trooper noticed the same vehicle in Omaha. The trooper tried to contact the driver but they drove off again, running over the trooper’s foot. NSP troopers began to track the vehicle with help from an Omaha Police Department helicopter.

Stop sticks were put down west of Ashland and successfully stopped the vehicle. The 18-year-old then fled on foot to nearby train tracks as a train was approaching and laid down on the tracks. As the approaching train tried to stop, troopers pulled the driver off the tracks. No one was injured.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Omaha, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, and traffic violations. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

