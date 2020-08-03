NSP Troopers find stolen gun, drugs following motorcycle pursuit

Nebraska News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a man after locating controlled substances and a stolen handgun following a pursuit in Hamilton County.

Brandon Goodsell, 33, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, theft by receiving stolen property, and multiple weapon and drug charges.

According to officials, Sunday around 1:45 p.m., a report was received by NSP that a motorcycle was passing on the shoulder of I-80 going around 120 mph in York County. About 20 minutes after the report, the Aurora Police Department reported the motorcycle was near Highway 14 on County Road 9, south of I-80.

A trooper located the motorcycle and initiated a traffic stop. The motorcycle didn’t stop, traveling around 70 mph on a gravel road with a speed limit of 50 mph.

Goodsell tried to make a north turn as it approached the Giltner Spur and spun out into the grass. Goodsell attempted to flee on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

Troopers found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, THC wax, more than a pound of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the Goodsell’s backpack.

Goodsell is lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss