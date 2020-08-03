NSP Troopers find stolen gun, drugs following motorcycle pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a man after locating controlled substances and a stolen handgun following a pursuit in Hamilton County.

Brandon Goodsell, 33, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving during revocation, theft by receiving stolen property, and multiple weapon and drug charges.

According to officials, Sunday around 1:45 p.m., a report was received by NSP that a motorcycle was passing on the shoulder of I-80 going around 120 mph in York County. About 20 minutes after the report, the Aurora Police Department reported the motorcycle was near Highway 14 on County Road 9, south of I-80.

A trooper located the motorcycle and initiated a traffic stop. The motorcycle didn’t stop, traveling around 70 mph on a gravel road with a speed limit of 50 mph.

Goodsell tried to make a north turn as it approached the Giltner Spur and spun out into the grass. Goodsell attempted to flee on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

Troopers found a stolen handgun, methamphetamine, THC wax, more than a pound of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the Goodsell’s backpack.

Goodsell is lodged in Hamilton County Jail.