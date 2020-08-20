NSP troopers find military vehicle abandoned on Nebraska interstate

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is working with the South Dakota National Guard to make sure a large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.

Officials reported on Thursday morning, a trooper was made aware that the vehicle, which is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the Interstate 80 on-ramp near Overton, Nebraska.

The NSP trooper found the military vehicle and noticed markings that identified that it belongs to the South Dakota National Guard.

NSP said the trailer was abandoned sometime on Wednesday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle for the National Guard.

The military vehicle is a part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company and had been returning to South Dakota after a training mission in California.

NSP is working with the National Guard to return the vehicle to South Dakota, as well as locate the driver who abandoned the trailer and military vehicle.

