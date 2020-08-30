Nebraska State Patrol Troopers find drugs in stolen vehicle following pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – On Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested a person following a pursuit and foot chase in Omaha.

Officials said around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a red light on Highway 133 and State Street in northwest Omaha. The vehicle didn’t stop for the trooper and drove north on Highway 133 with speeds reaching 100 mph. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

After several miles of driving north, the driver turned around and began to head south on Highway 133. The trooper was able to stop the fleeing vehicle, and the driver fled on foot.

Authorities said a passenger remained in the car. Troopers found the driver less than a minute later. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen. While searching the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Damian Bartlett, 28, of Blair, Nebraska, was arrested on several charges including operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple outstanding warrants. Bartlett was in Douglas County Corrections. The passenger was released.