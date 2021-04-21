NSP troopers find 234 lbs of marijuana, arrest 4 in two traffic stops

NSP seized 88 lbs of marijuana in a traffic stop on April 19, 2021. Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has arrested four people after finding more than 230 pounds of marijuana, and other controlled substances in two separate traffic stops this week.

Officials said on Monday around 3 p.m., a trooper saw a Dodge Ram fail to signal a turn as it was exiting Interstate 80 near Darr.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside of the pickup.

Authorities reported a search of the vehicle revealed 88 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed in luggage in the bed of the pickup. Troopers also located THC pills, THC vape cartridges, THC wax, and THC gummies in the cab of the vehicle.

NSP arrested the driver, John Valencia Lopez, 21, and passengers, Jesse Jarquin, 23, and Evelin Morales Ramos, 21, all of Georgia, each for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. They were taken to the Dawson County Jail.

NSP seized 146 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop on April 20, 2021. Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., another trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a registration issue near North Platte on Interstate 80.

During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle revealed 146 pounds of marijuana which were contained in the bed of the pickup, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine inside of the cab of the vehicle.

Officials arrested the driver, Brian Nixon, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.