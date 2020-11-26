NSP troopers arrested Bellevue man after multi-state pursuit ends in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers and the Council Bluffs Police Department have arrested a driver after a pursuit with a stolen vehicle that crossed the Nebraska-Iowa border multiple times on early Thursday morning.

According to the NSP, at about 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, they were notified that a vehicle had fled a traffic stop with the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) and was heading towards Nebraska on Interstate 480.

A trooper saw the vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, going 81 mph in a 50 mph zone on I-480 as it entered Nebraska. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but the Silverado accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph and fled southbound on I-480.

Officials said the pickup truck then entered Interstate 80, heading east towards Iowa, at which the NSP trooper ended the pursuit at the Iowa border.

CBPD officers took over the pursuit and successfully deployed the spike strips to slow down the Silverado, but it traveled back into Nebraska on I-80.

Authorities reported NSP troopers started to pursuit the pickup truck again as it turned north onto I-480 before exiting and beginning to drive on surface streets near the Martha Street exit.

An NSP trooper successfully performed a tactical vehicle intervention near 28th and Harney to bring the Silverado to a stop.

Officials said the driver then fled from the vehicle, climbed over a fence, and headed back towards I-480 on foot. Troopers were able to locate the driver at the Farnam Bridge over I-480 and take him into custody without further incident.

The driver of the Silverado, Christopher Holsten, 34, of Bellevue, was arrested and put into the Douglas County Jail for the following: