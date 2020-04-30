NSP trooper injured in Lincoln crash, cruiser totaled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska State Trooper has been treated and released from the hospital after his cruiser was struck by another car while driving in Lincoln.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The trooper was traveling westbound on O Street in Lincoln and a Honda Fit was traveling in the oncoming lane.

According to police records, the Honda attempted to make a left turn onto 46th street and collided with the NSP cruiser.

Two medical professionals were nearby when the crash occurred and provided aid to the Honda driver, police said. The trooper was able to get out of his cruiser and assist.

He was then transported by another trooper to Bryan Medical Center West Campus where he was treated for multiple broken bones in his hand. He has been released from the hospital.

The trooper’s cruiser was totaled in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Bryan Medical Center West Campus

with serious injuries. Police said those injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

NSP has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

