NSP to kick off ‘100 Days of Summer’ campaign in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol’s “100 Days of Summer” campaign is projected to kick off in Nebraska on Memorial Day. The holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

With increasing travel, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) says the campaign places an emphasis on highway safety and its troopers will be working at all hours to keep Nebraska travelers safe.

“Troopers have been working diligently throughout the pandemic, and that will continue as traffic is expected to increase during the summer months,” Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said. “Travel plans may have changed for many people this summer, but for those who hit the road, it’s important to drive safely whether the trip is across the country or just across town.”

Throughout the “100 Days of Summer” campaign, troopers across Nebraska will be conducting traffic enforcement initiatives and providing education on safe driving practices. The campaign will start on Memorial Day Weekend and run through Labor Day.

“Let’s start the summer with a safe Memorial Day Weekend. If your Memorial Day celebrations include alcohol, plan ahead and have a sober driver ready,” Bolduc said.

