NSP searching for missing Nebraska woman, offering reward for information

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is searching for information regarding a missing woman from Jefferson County in Nebraska.

Officials stated Linda Dillard, 55, has been missing since June 16. She was last seen in the Table Rock area. Her disappearance is believed to be suspicious.

Dillard is 5 feet tall, about 130 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair (although sometimes she dyes her hair or wears wigs), and has multiple tattoos. Sometimes she walks with a cane for medical reasons.

Linda Dillard, Photo Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

Any information regarding her disappearance should be reported to Nebraska Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 800-422-1494.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the investigation.