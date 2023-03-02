LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol held a press conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the conference featured Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, and the Nebraska Department of Education.

The conference was streamed live on their Facebook page.

State Patrol is working to figure out where the calls were coming from and said that there was a disruption to classes, but the disruption is over.

Schools across Nebraska have received “swatting” calls authorities said on Thursday.

In some cases, the calls were allegedly coming from individuals who were pretending to be inside of a school while a supposed shooting took place, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

“There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today,” NSP said in the release.

The NSP was already on alert for the possibility that such calls would happen as they had been happening across the nation including in Colorado, Minnesota, Vermont, and Texas. According to NSP, there have been a number of similarities in calls across the nation. Some of these similarities include misspelling or mispronouncing the name of the school or town and callers with foreign accents or mocking foreign accents.

In each case, Voice Over Internet Protocol was also used to mask the caller’s identity and location.

The NSP is encouraging anyone with information about the calls to call NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit an online tip at the Nebraska Suspicious Activity Report site.