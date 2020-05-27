NSP releases laundry list of Memorial Day Weekend arrests, citations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested several impaired drivers and handed out a number of speeding citations during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Superintendent of the NSP, Colonel John Bolduc said troopers were busy over the weekend even with the wet weather and reduced travel due to the pandemic.

“Our team will remain vigilant as traffic increases and we encourage all motorists to follow traffic safety laws as we work together to keep Nebraska roads safe,” Buldoc said.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, NSP troopers arrested 18 individuals for driving under the influence and cited 230 drivers for speeding, including 21 drivers who were driving faster than 100 miles per hour.

Troopers also gave ten citations for open alcohol containers, seven citations for minors in possession of alcohol, 16 citations for people driving with a suspended license, 14 citations for no proof on insurance, six citations for people not wearing a seat belt, and four citations for improper child safey restraints.

Memorial Day Weekend also kicked off the NSP’s annual “100 Days of Summer” campaign.

The NSP and other law enforcement agencies across Nebraska are also in the middle of the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

