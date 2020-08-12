NSP recover stolen vehicle driven by 14-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recovered a stolen Jeep Patriot that was being driven by a 14-year-old.

According to a release, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, troopers saw a driver throw a cigarette out the vehicle’s window. A trooper discovered the vehicle was reported stolen and performed a traffic stop.

The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody on charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, and theft by receiving stolen property. She was also reported missing and was lodged in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, Jay Schultz, 43, and an unnamed 18-year-old boy.

Schultz was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and was taken to the Lancaster County jail while the 18-year-old was released.

