NSP makes reckless driving, drug possession arrests in 3 incidents over the weekend

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made arrests over the weekend for multiple counts of reckless driving and controlled substance possession.

On Friday, around 4 p.m., an NSP trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 329. A Merrick County Sheriff’s Department K-9 detected a controlled substance in the stopped vehicle.

According to a press release from the NSP, 181 pounds of marijuana were found in the cargo area of the vehicle. The driver, Robert Jones, 37, of Denver, was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail for possession of more than one pound of marijuana and intent to deliver.

Later that day, around 8:20 p.m., a motorcycle was seen speeding more than 130 mph on Interstate 680 in Omaha. NSP Aviation Support Division located the motorcycle, and the rider stopped and fled on foot near 72nd and McKinley. Another driver who had been contacted by the rider was able to assist troopers so they could locate the rider.

Joshua Dunn, 24, of Omaha, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

On Saturday around noon, a vehicle was reported driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Wood River. The reported vehicle was found at a gas station parking lot at the Grand Island interchange, exit 312.

A firearm was found in the center console of the vehicle, and a deeper search of the vehicle revealed a bag that contained 18 pills suspected to be fentanyl.

Officials identified the driver as Miguel Vazquez Estrada, 25, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The passenger was identified as Cody Deichen, 26, Hastings, Nebraska, and he was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Vazquez Estrada and Diechen were lodged in Hall County Jail.