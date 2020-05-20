NSP, law enforcement agencies across Nebraska start annual ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to encourage seat belt use during the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

“Travel patterns and road-trip vacations have certainly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still important for everyone on the road to drive safely and buckle up. Our troopers continue to patrol Nebraska’s roadways and will be working hard all summer to keep Nebraska safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of NSP.

The campaign runs from May 18 until May 31, which includes the Memorial Day weekend.

NSP said the effort coincides with the mission of the Nebraska Department of Transporation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to continue the increase of seat belt use in the state.

Officials mentions that troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the campaign.

The state patrol said this effort is made possible thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from NDOT-HSO.

