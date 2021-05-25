NSP joining multi-state campaign to encourage motorists to buckle up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies from different states to remind travelers to buckle up.

According to a release, the NSP is joining agencies from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming to encourage drivers and passengers to put on their seatbelts, no matter what state they are in or how far they are traveling.

The campaign coincides with the start of the national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period, which started Monday. During Click It or Ticket, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime throughout Nebraska to keep Nebraska roads safe.

“As the summer travel season begins and road trips are on the horizon, we want all travelers to be safe on the road,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This partnership of states is important to share the message from state to state that seat belts save lives.”

The State2State. Buckle Up campaign focuses on a communication partnership throughout the participating states, sharing similar safety messages with drivers as they pass from state to state.

The NSP said in 2019, 63 percent of the people who died on Nebraska roads were not wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, and seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45 percent for front-seat passenger car occupants and by 60 percent for light truck occupants.