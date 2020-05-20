NSP issues over 200 speeding citations to drivers going 100+ MPH since March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers are seeing a dramatic increase in excessive speeding as the traffic volume slowly rises.

According to the NSP, in the last two months, since the first Directed Health Measures (DHMs) were issued, they have cited more than 200 drivers for going more than 100 mph.

Between March 19 and May 18, NSP issued 204 speeding citations for drivers traveling more than 100 mph across 26 different counties in the state.

Officials said during the same two-month period in 2019, troopers only issued 101 speeding citations.

“The increase in excessive speeding has been dramatic. Those speeds are dangerous, especially as traffic volume increases. Our troopers have remained diligent during the pandemic and continue to patrol Nebraska roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of NSP.

In the first 35 days since the first DHMs were issued, they issued 100 citations for speeding at 100 mph or more.

NSP said it only took 25 days for their troopers to find the next 100 speeding violations.

So far in the month of May, they’ve cited 80 speeders for going more than 100 mph.

Authorities said the most in a full month last year was in May 2019 with 65 speeding violations.

“May is traditionally the start of the summer driving season and, even though circumstances are different this year, we expect to see traffic volume continue to increase across the state. We encourage all motorists to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws,” said Colonel Bolduc.

While the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSP says troopers remain focused on their mission of keeping Nebraska roads safe.

NSP launched the annual spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign on Monday and will kick-off the annual 100 days of summer initiative later in May.

