NSP, ISP complete Thanksgiving traffic safety campaign

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) troopers have completed a cooperative effort on two high-travel dates during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The campaign included high-visibility enforcement on the major highways in both states.

“The Iowa State Patrol values our partnership with the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel Nathan Fulk, Iowa State Patrol. “Through our cooperation, we will remain focused on reducing traffic-related injuries and preventable deaths in the Midwest.”

“Public safety is a team effort. This teamwork between NSP and ISP is tremendous, but we also encourage the motoring public to join the effort by driving safely no matter where you are,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol.

During the campaign, which included the high-traffic dates of November 25 and November 29, both NSP and ISP troopers patrolled roadways in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska.

In total, troopers made more than 300 contacts with motorists, including 12 motorist assists and two crash responses.

NSP said troopers in both states issued 104 citations for speeding, 11 citations for seat belt violations, and arrested three people for driving under the influence.

NSP and ISP are also planning to have more campaigns around high-volume travel periods.

Motorists can reach the Highway Helpline in either state by calling *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone.