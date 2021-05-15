NSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself with a weapon.

Preliminary investigation information showed the man left a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue with a firearm. The man fired the weapon, Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, and the man was hit.

The man was identified as Aaron Schneider, 33, of Fremont. He was taken to Fremont Methodist Health and passed away due to injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident.