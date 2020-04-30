NSP hand out face masks to truckers

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – Truck drivers are still out on the roads, so the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) gave those hauling goods some protection as they travel state to state.

Troopers and members of the Nebraska Trucking Association distributed over 40,000 face masks to truckers Wednesday.

The NSP is hoping to give out 100,000 masks in just two days by setting up several stops where trucks can stop, roll down their window and take a mask from the end of a grabber.

Officials say that it’s a small way to serve the community.

“The motto of the state patrol is ‘pro bono publica’ or ‘for the good of the public.’ And I can really think of no better way than spending a few hours today doing good for the public by getting these masks in the hands of these drivers and keeping our public safe,” Lt. Mike Maytum of the NSP said.

The surgical face masks were provided by the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

