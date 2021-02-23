NSP finds more than 20 pounds of meth in vehicle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol Troopers (NSP) arrested a California man and seized methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At 6:15 p.m. on Friday, a trooper saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign after exiting I-80 at the Overton at mile marker 248. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during the traffic stop. 

According to a press release from the NSP, a search of the vehicle revealed 26 packages inside a duffel bag in the trunk. The bag contained 25 packages of methamphetamine with a total weight of 26 pounds. One of the packages had under a pound of pills, and officials suspect it contained fentanyl.

The driver, Octavio Padilla-Garcia, 35, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Padilla-Garcia was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

