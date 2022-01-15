GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — More than 100 lbs of marijuana were seized during a two-person arrest in Nebraska on Thursday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), an SUV didn’t signal a turn after leaving Interstate 80 near Waco around 4 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was pulled over by the NSP and searched after the trooper became suspicious.

Officials reported finding 130 lbs of marijuana in duffel bags in the cargo area. A handgun was also found.

Alexander Garcia, 24, of Florida, and Ashley Gornto, 29, of Florida, were arrested for possessing more than one pound of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Once arrested, they were taken to York County Jail.