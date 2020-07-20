NSP finds 52 lbs of marijuana, gun in traffic stop in Dawson County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers have arrested two people after finding more than 50 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

According to the NSP, on Thursday at around 1:20 p.m., a trooper saw a Dodge Ram pickup fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 at mile marker 231, near Darr.

The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the bed of the truck during the traffic stop.

Officials said a search of the pickup found 52 pounds of marijuana in bags in the covered truck bed.

The driver, Paul Shimer, 46, of Creston, Iowa, and passenger, Cody Hagle, 24, of Orient, Iowa, were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Hagle was also arrested for possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation. Both men were lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

Latest Stories