NSP finds 155 lbs of marijuana on I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — A California man arrested for having 155 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vape cartridges near Lexington, Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper pulled over, Michael Banks, 27 of San Bernardino, California, for going 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the trooper suspected criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

The authorities said the trooper found 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC vape cartridges. In combination, the estimated street value of the products was more than $500,000.

Banks was arrested for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, according to the press release.

Banks was housed in the Dawson County Jail.

