GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested four people after allegeing they found more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl during a Tuesday traffic stop.

A trooper saw a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 near Utica around 1:10 p.m., according to a NSP release. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 indicated that it detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

The release stated that troopers searched the vehicle and found 101 pounds of methamphetamine and nine pounds of fentanyl concealed in bags in the rear of the vehicle.

The people in the car were identified as Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia, Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, and Marta Rodriguez, 38, both of Falls Church, Virginia.

All four were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

All four were booked in York County Jail.