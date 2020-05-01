NSP distributes over 90k masks to truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have distributed nearly 100,000 face masks to truck drivers across Nebraska in the last two days.

“This was a tremendous effort made by many people to primarily do two things: show our thanks and support to these drivers and to help protect them as they continue working to keep food and critical supplies moving across the country. Our troopers have a great relationship with the Nebraska Trucking Association. To partner with them and federal agencies to make this happen quickly is a good example of the teamwork we’re seeing all over the country right now,” Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, Colonel John Bolduc said.

Throughout April 20 and 30, troopers with the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division positioned themselves at weigh stations and rest areas on the heaviest traffic areas in the state.

According to the NSP, truck drivers drove through by the tens of thousands to recieve the masks.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, troopers and volunteers with the Nebraska Trucking Association handed out around 95,000 masks.

“There’s no doubt that the road to recovery starts with these truck drivers,” NSP Carrier Enforcement Lt. Mike Maytum, who organized the event added. “The smiles, waves, and appreciation we saw over the last two days assure us that America’s food and supplies are in good hands as they cross the country. Thanks to these drivers for the incredible work they do every day.”

The masks were provided by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security, in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service.

The remaining masks will be available at NSP weigh stations while supplies last.

