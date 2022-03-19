LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is continuing their search for a missing woman from southeast Nebraska.

According to the release, NSP is renewing its request for information about Linda Dillard, 55, who has been missing since June 16, 2021. She was last seen in the rural Table Rock Area.

Officials stated they believe Dillard may have been the victim of a crime which led to her disappearance.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts, and brown Birkenstock type sandals. She is described as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed or wearing a wig).

Any information regarding her disappearance should be reported to Nebraska Crime Stoppers on their website or by calling 800-422-1494.