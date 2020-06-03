NSP completes spring 2020 ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers took in 39 impaired drivers off the road during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign that surrounded Memorial Day.

NSP said the summer driving season is underway and they’re working hard to keep Nebraska’s roads safe.

“Traffic volume has been increasing across the state and will continue to do so as directed health measures change. Summer travel may be different because of COVID-19, but troopers remain focused and ready to enforce traffic safety laws and assist motorists in need of help,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

In addition to the arrests for driving under the influence, NSP troopers also issued 858 citations for speeding.

Of those speeding citations, 61 of the drivers were traveling at more than 100 mph.

Troopers also issued citations for the following:

55 for driving under suspension

29 for no proof of insurance

26 for open alcohol container

23 for no seat belts

11 minor in possession

5 for improper child safety restraint

The state patrol said the “Click It or Ticket” campaign was made possible in thanks in part to a $25,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

The campaign enforcement effort ran from May 15 through May 31.

