NSP arrests two people after seizing 6 pounds of meth

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on Thursday in Nebraska after authorities found six pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper noticed a vehicle run a stop sign after exiting Interstate 80 near mile marker 338.

The trooper suspected criminal activity during the traffic stop, and officials found six pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle search. Less than an ounce of marijuana was also found. The methamphetamine was in five different bags in the back passenger area.

Carmen Loera, 36, and an 18-year-old, both of San Diego, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. The 18-year-old was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both women were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.