NSP arrested Utah driver after pursuit with speeds of 155 MPH

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a Utah man after a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Monday night.

Officials said the pursuit started in York County and ended in Grand Island.

According to the NSP, at about 8 p.m. on Monday, troopers were notified that Seward County Sheriff’s deputies had attempted to stop a Chevrolet Camaro heading west for speeding near mile marker 377 on I-80.

The Camaro fled at a high rate of speed and a trooper saw the same vehicle traveling at 150 mph at mile marker 361, near Waco.

The Chevrolet then drove through a lane closed for construction, hitting traffic cones, and it continued westbound. The Seward County deputies lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit.

Authorities said that another driver reported the speeding Camaro a short time later and more troopers responded. A trooper located the Chevrolet near mile marker 342 and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled again and troopers started a pursuit.

The Camaro then exited at mile marker 324, near Giltner, Nebraska, and started to travel west on Highway 34 at 155 mph. Officials reported that as the vehicle entered Grand Island, troopers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for the public, but more troopers searched the area for the vehicle.

The Chevrolet was found abandoned a short time later. Troopers searched the area and were able to locate the driver, Dustin La Rosa, 23, of Utah, at a hotel on South Locust Street.

He was arrested for the following charges:

operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest

willful reckless driving

no operator’s license

fail to report an accident

numerous traffic violations

possession of drug money

La Rosa was lodged in the Hall County Jail.

