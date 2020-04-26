NSP arrested one person, other with charges pending after multi-state pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested one person after a pursuit crossed into the state that originated in Iowa early Friday morning.

NSP arrested Arnold Lane, 45, of Omaha, for possession of a controlled substance, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and driving under suspension.

According to the NSP, at about 12:20 a.m. Friday, they were advised that the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa was in pursuit of a pickup, driven by Lane, that was heading towards Nebraska on Interstate 480.

Authorities said after the pursuit crossed into Nebraska, troopers took over as Lane’s pickup continued to make a run for it.

Officials reported that the pursuit finally headed north on Highway 75, where a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the pickup to a stop.

NSP said Lane and his passenger, Tiffany Sackett, 33, of Council Bluffs, were instantly taken into custody.

Authorities reported that troopers search the pickup and found methamphetamine.

Officials said Lane and Sackett were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

According to the NSP, Lane was medically cleared and is booked in the Douglas County Corrections.

Authorities mention that Sackett remained at the medical center for treatment of the minor injuries she sustained and charges against her are pending.

NSP reported that their portion of the pursuit lasted around three minutes.