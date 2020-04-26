NSP arrested one person after late-night pursuit ends in crash near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested one person after a pursuit that started in Lincoln and ended in a crash on Highway 6 late Saturday night.

NSP arrested Fuad Al Dhary, 19, of Lincoln, for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, failure to stop and render aid after a personal injury crash, engaging in a speed contest, driving under suspension, and traffic violations.

According to the NSP, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper saw three vehicles street racing on O Street between 63rd Street and 70th Street in Lincoln.

Officials said the trooper clocked the vehicles going at 90 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Authorities reported that the trooper tried to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, a Hyundai Genesis that had no license plates.

NSP mentions that the Genesis didn’t stop and the trooper started a pursuit on the vehicle.

Officials reported that the Hyundai fled north on 84th Street before finally turning east on Highway 6.

The state patrol said the Genesis tried to enter Interstate 80 but began driving west in the eastbound lanes.

Authorities reported that the Hyundai tried to cross the median to enter the westbound lanes, lost control, went down an embankment, and crashed on Highway 6 underneath the I-80 bridge at the Waverly Interchange.

NSP said troopers arrived at the scene and found three juveniles with injuries and the driver, Al Dhary, had fled but return about 10 minutes later, and was taken into custody.

Officials mentioned that all four were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

NSP said the three juveniles are male and between the ages of 15 and 18.

Authorities reported that during the pursuit that the Genesis drove in a reckless manner, ran red lights, reached speeds of 130 mph, and lasted around eight minutes.

