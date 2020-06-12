NSP arrested New Mexico man after two-hour standoff on I-80

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a New Mexico man on numerous charges after a situation on Interstate 80 on Thursday evening.

NSP have arrested Mario Brown, 49, of Grants, New Mexico, for the following charges:

Making terroristic threats

Use of a firearm to commit a felony

Second-degree possession of a concealed weapon

Possession of marijuana – more than one pound

Obstructing a peace officer

Disobeying a lawful order

According to NSP, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, they received a report from a motorist that a Dodge Charger heading east was driving erratically near mile marker 153, between Paxton and Sutherland.

The motorist also reported that the driver of the Charger, Brown, had pointed a handgun in his direction as the vehicle passed.

Officials said troopers were able to locate the suspect and the vehicle near mile marker 170, west of North Platte.

An NSP trooper performed a traffic stop but Brown refused to comply with the commands given by the trooper.

Authorities reported more NSP troopers arrived on the scene to assist and Interstate 80 was closed off for eastbound traffic, out of caution for the public.

After more than two hours of speaking with Brown, NSP negotiators were able to get him to exit the vehicle voluntarily. He was taken into custody without further incident.

NSP said troopers searched the Charger and located a handgun, rifle, and about two pounds of marijuana.

Brown was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.

