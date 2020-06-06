NSP arrested Minnesota man after a multi-county pursuit in north-central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested a Minnesota man after a multi-county pursuit in north-central Nebraska on Thursday.

NSP arrested Terry Schmolke, 33, of Shoreview, Minnesota, on the following charges:

Felony flight to avoid arrest,

Willful reckless driving,

Driving under the influence of alcohol, and

Numerous traffic violations

According to NSP, at about 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper saw a Chrysler Town and Country van heading west that was speeding on Highway 91 near Burwell.

The trooper tried to make a traffic stop but the van refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the trooper started a pursuit, which followed the vehicle on Highways 11 and 183.

During the pursuit, the van continued driving recklessly and reached speeds of more than 110 mph.

Authorities reported that as the vehicle approached Sargent on Highway 183, it came to a stop voluntarily.

NSP troopers then took the driver, Schmolke, into custody. He was lodged in the Valley County Jail.

Latest Stories