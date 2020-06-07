NSP apprehends three people following an investigation of robbery in Bladen, NE

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators have arrested one adult and took two juveniles into temporary custody in connection with a home-invasion robbery that happened in the late evening hours of May 5 in Bladen.

On Friday, officials said that investigators arrested Casey Cassell, 19, of Kenesaw, and took into temporary custody two male juveniles, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, that were identified as the three people involved in the robbery.

According to NSP, the investigation revealed that the suspects knocked on the door of a residence in Bladen, Nebraska at about 11 p.m. on May 5 and then forced their way into the home when the victim answered the door.

Once they were inside the house, the suspects hit the 78-year-old resident with their fists and broke into a safe.

Authorities reported that they tried to steal firearms, ammunition, and silver.

NSP said as the three suspects left the home, the homeowner fired multiple shots with another firearm.

No one was hit from the gunfire and the suspects dropped most of what they had stolen.

Cassell was arrested in Central City, Nebraska on Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He’s being held in the Webster County Jail on the charges of robbery and third-degree assault.

The two male juveniles have been referred to probation.

